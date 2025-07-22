Howard County families say school system's redistricting plan needs more work

A number of Ellicott City families say Howard County Public School System's redistricting process needs a lot more work before it gets an official stamp of approval.

Some families even protested the effort before the latest Board of Education meeting on Thursday, July 17.

The Howard County Public School System is undergoing its boundary review process to address overcrowding at some schools.

Families particularly near Centennial High School and Burleigh Manor Middle School say the process is tearing up their community.

Three scenarios

Holding signs that say "Keep Us Together" and "Keep Walkers Walking," families protested the boundary review process outside HCPSS's central office on Thursday ahead of the Board of Education meeting.

"We are the closest, and they would like to move us. How can that be one of their initial solutions to be presented?" concerned parent Bena Zeng said.

The boundary review process began earlier this year in nearly a dozen schools.

HCPSS staff presented three scenarios to the Board of Education, which propose to reassign 267 to 427 students to relieve overcrowding at Bryant Woods Elementary School and Centennial Lane Elementary School.

In the last school year, Bryant Woods Elementary was at 121% capacity while Centennial Lane Elementary was at 119% capacity. Over the next 10 years, it's projected to get worse.

Zeng's neighborhood sits just across the street from Centennial High School and Burleigh Manor Middle School.

Under one of the scenarios, her children would be reassigned to go to Wilde Lake Middle School and Wilde Lake High School, which is nearly four miles away from the neighborhood and would require them to become bus riders.

Their bus stop would have the perfect view of Centennial High School's front doors.

Cindy LaFollett, another HCPSS parent, said none of the scenarios are acceptable.

"It is really startling to me that people will move to a community, build communities with their kids...and then the school system just comes along and tries to rip us apart," LaFollett said.

Several Board of Education members also had issues with turning walkers into bus riders, as well as concerns about possible added transportation costs.

The staff presenting the scenarios stressed that more adjustments will be made. HCPSS Superintendent Bill Barnes also stressed that disruption will happen no matter what.

Zeng doesn't dispute that, but she said the plan needs some more thought.

"What my community is wondering is [where] the common logical sense is...why our community is even on the list," she said.

More time for public comment

While the three scenarios were made with a variety of community input, HCPSS is still asking for more.

The next in-person public meeting on the boundary review process will be July 30 at Burleigh Manor Middle School from 6 to 7 p.m.

The one after that will be Aug. 7 at Harper's Choice Middle School from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also take an online survey, which you can find here.

The Board of Education won't vote on a final plan until November. It will go into effect in the 2026-2027 school year.