11 Howard County public schools will undergo redistricting to address overcrowding

11 Howard County schools to be redistricted

Nearly a dozen Howard County public schools are now undergoing a redistricting process to address overcrowding.

While the boundary review process is starting now, it won't take effect until the 2026-2027 school year.

Under Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) policy, boundary review is initiated when schools are close to or are already overcapacity.

Here are the 11 schools that are undergoing redistricting:

Bryant Woods Elementary School

Running Brook Elementary School

Swansfield Elementary School

Longfellow Elementary School

Clemens Crossing Elementary School

Centennial Lane Elementary School

Wilde Lake Middle School

Harper's Choice Middle School

Burleigh Manor Middle School

Centennial High School

Wilde Lake High School

Tuesday will be the first of three information sessions families can attend to learn more about the scope, timeline, and ask questions.

The session will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wilde Lake Middle School's cafeteria.

Here are two other information sessions that will be happening this month:

April 24, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Burleigh Manor Middle School's media center

April 28, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Swansfield Elementary School's cafeteria

HCPSS encourages families to register for the information sessions ahead of time, which you can do here.

There is also a survey open until April 30 where you can submit comments, you can find that here.

A final decision on all redistricting changes will be made by the Howard County Board of Education in November.