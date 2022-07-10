Howard County Restaurant Weeks offers foodies creative cuisine and craft beverages

BALTIMORE -- Get hungry because Howard County Restaurant Weeks is back.

There will be some great meals and deals for foodies.

The cuisine party, which showcases the county's best restaurants and craft beverages, starts on Monday and continues until July 24.

The restaurant and beverage festivities encourage people "to get out .. even in tougher times .. to the restaurants to support the businesses, to support the individuals who work in the restaurants," said Amando Hof, the executive director of Visit Howard County.

About 30 restaurants will be serving up mouthwatering meals and divine deals during Howard County Restaurant Weeks.

"My favorite thing about restaurant weeks is trying new restaurants, trying new dishes . . . connecting with people," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

And there is no shortage of cuisines to sample and taste.

"We have a diverse scene here . . . from low dollar to high dollar . . . so many different places you can visit from around the world through cuisine," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

The restaurant and beverage showcase is "a great melting pot," Lib's Grill Director of Operations Derik Farrar. "

At Lib's Grill in Maple Lawn, the staff looks forward to the boos in business every year.

"On average, we probably see anywhere from a 15–20% increase in our traffic," Farrar said.

Hof noted that the county's restaurants have been resilient throughout the initial impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic and the workforce shortage. But now, they're dealing with inflation.

That's why this year Visit Howard County is encouraging restaurant week participants to show some extra gratitude to hospitality workers via gratitude, compliments, and tips.

Howard County Restaurant Weeks is the perfect opportunity to try something new or go to an old favorite. There is really only one rule to follow.

"Come hungry," Hof said.