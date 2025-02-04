Howard County executive provides resources for federal workers offered buyouts

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Executive Calvin Ball says there are about 50,000 federal workers living in the county who are grappling with the difficult decision of whether they should accept a buyout.

In a push to drastically reduce the size of the federal workforce, President Trump's administration has offered all federal employees eight months of pay and benefits through September if they decide to resign by Thursday, February 6.

Ball offered support and resources to federal workers at a public forum on Tuesday at Howard Community College. The county executive says the impact of the buyouts will be felt beyond county lines.

"It'll impact our tax base, or if going to work five days a week, we're gonna have to figure out childcare, we're going to have to talk about congestion on the roads," Ball said.

Employees who don't want to resign must return to in-person work with the possibility of being furloughed.

"I think a lot of people are confused, they're concerned," Ball said.

The White House says the number of deferred resignations is at 20,000, as of Tuesday evening, and is rapidly growing.

"Not going to take the buyout"

Jonathan Branch, who has been a registered nurse at Walter Reed Hospital for nearly 50 years, was at the forum gathering information about his options.

"I'm not going to take the buyout," Branch said.

Branch is among two million federal workers who are forced to decide their future.

"I never thought anything like this would happen, especially coming from inside the government," Branch said.

Federal workers at Ball's public forum questioned the buyout's legality while leaving many feeling betrayed.

"There are all types of jobs in the federal government, but to them, you're just a federal worker, you're disposable, and that's not a good thing," Branch said.