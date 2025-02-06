Maryland federal workers on edge with proposed buyout deadline temporarily paused

BALTIMORE -- Federal workers living in Maryland are still on edge as they contemplate their futures over a proposed buyout.

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the deadline for federal workers to decide on the proposed buyout.

Last week, the White House personnel office sent out an email with the subject line, "Fork in the Road," offering more than two million federal workers "deferred resignation."

The federal workers were asked to either resign with full pay and benefits until Sept. 30, or stay in their role.

The original deadline was 11:59 p.m. Thursday, however, the pause extends the deadline until at least Monday afternoon when U.S. District Judge George O'Toole has another hearing scheduled on this matter.

"I planned to retire next year, so I don't want to resign because that might mean I don't get my full retirement benefits," said Jonathan Branch, who has been a registered nurse at Walter Reed Hospital for nearly 50 years.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball recently hosted a public forum at Howard County Community College where support and resources were offered to Maryland federal workers.

'This time is different'

From government shutdowns to furloughs, Branch has seen it all in his nearly five decades at Walter Reed Hospital.

"We've had furloughs...I've been through government shutdowns, but then everything comes back together and we function," he said. "I'm not sure we're ever gonna be the same after this."

Now, Branch, who is nearing retirement, has a tough decision to make because of a "deferred resignation" option.

Branch attended the packed forum for federal workers at Howard Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Workers there were able to vent about their situation, as well as learn about what's out there to help.

There are around 327,000 Marylanders who are federal workers, according to U.S. Census data. Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball's office estimates there are around 50,000 in his county.

Around 40,000 federal workers nationwide have taken deferred resignation, according to CBS News. It's not clear how many of them are Marylanders.

Branch hopes there will be clarity over the deferred resignation in the coming days.

"They just gave a blanket email to federal workers," Branch said. "It didn't even take into account what you do. It seems like to them you're just a federal worker. You're disposable almost. That's not a good thing."

Ball is expected to announce expanded county resources for federal workers Friday morning.