Howard County Public Schools to implement clean school buses with new partnership
BALTIMORE -- The Howard County Public School System is partnering with the California-based company Zum to bring greener school buses to students.
The five-year contract will allow Zum to operate 250 buses. The county in collaboration with Zum will hire and train bus drivers and staff.
