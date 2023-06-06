Howard County school district to modernize buses, leaving drivers concerned

BALTIMORE -- In a bid to provide greener, student transportation, the Howard County Public School System is working to introduce a fleet of modernized school buses. However, the proposal has left many local school bus drivers facing uncertainty about their future roles.

The school district claims that the introduction of the new buses will offer a more efficient means of transporting children to and from school. But the out-of-state contractor responsible for these new buses, California-based company Zum, has also been awarded a contract to take over a majority of the county's school bus routes.

This decision has put the jobs of many local drivers in limbo.

The situation has been unfolding since last month, when Howard County school bus drivers protested against challenges they've been facing since the pandemic, including the need for pay raises and difficulty in retaining drivers.

Despite their proposal for increased funds being rejected by the school board as overly high, the board subsequently awarded Zum, with its higher-priced proposal, the contract.

As part of its proposal, Zum plans to bring 250 new, environmentally friendly, tech-enabled buses to the district, aiming to modernize the transportation system while also reducing greenhouse emissions. While the goal aligns with student safety and environmental consciousness, local drivers remain uncertain about their future.

"All the drivers are on edge because we don't know what our future holds," said Jackie Scott, a Howard County School Bus Driver of 9 years.

Despite the concern among existing drivers, Zum continues to host local hiring events. Two such events are scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday, June 8, at the Courtyard Marriott BWI.

The fate of the local school bus drivers' contracts is expected to be discussed in the Howard County School Board meetings later this month.