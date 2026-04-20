Howard County police release video of suspect accused of shooting gas station worker

Security camera footage released by Howard County police shows a suspect attempting to rob a gas station and then shooting an employee.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, April 17, to the Shell gas station in the 7300 block of Cradlerock Way in Columbia, where the employee was found injured with a gunshot wound. The employee was taken to Shock Trauma and is stable, according to police.

Investigators released a video and photos of a person of interest in the shooting.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the shooting or know the person in the video is asked to contact the police at 911, 410-313-STOP, or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Shooting at Columbia gas station

Police said a person who was attempting to rob the Shell gas station fired a shot at the employee before taking off. Police said there were no other injuries.

CBS News Baltimore spoke with customers at the gas station who said the shooting was "concerning" and "upsetting."

"[I] want to live in a safe place and obviously want everyone to feel safe where they work or where they go to get gas," said Lulu Fulda, a Maryland resident.

"[It's] kind of scary in my opinion because, literally, I'm living like two minutes away," said Shah Davoud. "This is my routine gas station that I get all of my stuff from."