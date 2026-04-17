Shell gas station employee shot during attempted robbery in Howard County

Howard County Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that injured a gas station employee in Columbia on Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting took place at a Shell located on the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way at 7:43 p.m.

The employee injured was an adult male. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was carried out by a single subject who was attempting to rob the store before fleeing.

Police say no others were injured during the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.