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Shell gas station employee shot during attempted robbery in Howard County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

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Howard County Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that injured a gas station employee in Columbia on Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting took place at a Shell located on the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way at 7:43 p.m.

The employee injured was an adult male. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was carried out by a single subject who was attempting to rob the store before fleeing. 

Police say no others were injured during the crime. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.  

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