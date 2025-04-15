Howard County police moving into The Mall in Columbia to increase patrols in the area

Howard County Police is putting a permanent unit in The Mall in Columbia, part of an effort to increase police enforcement in the downtown Columbia area.

This effort started in response to an uptick in violence earlier this year, which included a deadly double shooting near the mall in February.

People WJZ talked to on Tuesday were supportive of the police's plans.

A permanent, full-time unit

When 16-year-old Michael Robertson and 15-year-old Blake McCray were shot at a bus stop near the mall on Feb. 22, Maura McMullen was nearby at the Merriweather District.

It affected her.

"When we found out what it was, it did give you a real feeling of concern for your safety," McMullen said. "[Even when] just walking back to your car."

Robertson died that night, while McCray died after spending some time in the hospital. Emmetson Zeah, 18, was arrested and charged with their deaths.

This was one of the high-profile cases that prompted police to take more action. After beefing up patrols around the mall as part of the Crime Reduction Plan, the next step is to put a permanent, full-time unit in the mall.

The officers will be from the police's Community Outreach and Pathways Section (COPS). Aside from the mall, they'll also be keeping a close eye on the Merriweather District and the Columbia Lakefront.

An additional patrol that will be at the mall 24/7 is also on the way.

Step in the right direction

Police report that since increasing enforcement, there have been no reports of shootings or other gun crimes in the downtown Columbia area.

Patsy Fratanduono said this is a step in the right direction, seeing the effects that enforcement and policy changes can have.

"Since [the mall] changed its policy to have a curfew for kids, I feel like the mall's safer. I believe that more police presence might make more sense for safety," Fratanduono said.

Since moving to Columbia a year and a half ago, Dante Young likes to relax at the lakefront when he can. He's supportive of increased enforcement, but he hopes it doesn't go overboard.

"Safety is everything, but as long as it's not in your face...I think it's a good thing. I really do," Young said.

Other benefits

Police also report that since increasing enforcement, officers have been able to address other crimes more immediately in and around the mall, including making trespassing and theft arrests.

"The increased police presence has also enabled officers to address nuisance and quality of life issues, such as disorderly conduct, parking violations, and noise complaints," a news release said.

Police have bolstered their partnership with the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, or DJS, improving on information sharing, especially with monitoring repeat offenders.