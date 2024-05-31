Howard County Police investigate triple murder, attempted suicide in Elkridge

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a triple murder and attempted suicide that occurred Thursday night at a home in Elkridge, Howard County.

Police responded to the 6900 block of Norwood Ferry around 10 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Inside the residence responding officers located three women deceased, two men with critical injuries, and a juvenile who was unharmed., according to a release.

The sun is up, and the investigation continues in Howard Co. after 3 women were found dead, and 2 men critically injured inside a home.



One of the men is believed to be the suspect.



Investigators believe all those involved are related. We’re on scene with a live look @wjz pic.twitter.com/PbrbZTePys — Janay Reece (@janay_reece) May 31, 2024

The two adult males, one of whom is believed to be the suspect, were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe everyone involved in this incident is related.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for more updates.