Howard County paraeducator arrested for having sex with underage student, police say

A special education teacher's assistant in Howard County was arrested for allegedly having sex with an underage student, according to police.

William Nelson II, a 26-year-old staffer at Guilford Park High in Jessup, has been charged with third-degree sexual offense following an encounter with a student off school grounds on Wednesday, November 12, police said.

Nelson allegedly matched with a 15-year-old through a dating and, and police said they had sex in his car. The student reported the encounter to school staff, who then called the police.

Police don't believe the paraeducator and the student interacted at or outside of the school before meeting through the dating app.

Nelson was placed on administrative leave after school officials heard of the allegations, police said.

Anyone with information, or who knows someone who may have been a victim, is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.