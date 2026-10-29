Howard County officer won't face charges in fatal police pursuit in Jessup

A Howard County police officer will not face charges for his role in a pursuit that ended in a crash, killing one man and injuring two others in Jessup on Sept. 6, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday.

Investigators said that around 2 a.m., Police Officer First Class Amir Parker was on duty in an unmarked Ford F-150 in the parking lot of a Royal Farms gas station in the 7100 block of Montevideo Road in Howard County when a white Infiniti Q60 struck his vehicle.

The Infiniti driver fled, prompting a brief pursuit that lasted about one minute. During the pursuit, Parker's vehicle reached speeds of 80 mph, investigators said. Parker maintained radio communication and slowed down while traveling through an intersection, according to investigators.

The Infiniti driver lost control after crossing railroad tracks and struck a retaining wall after entering Anne Arundel County, investigators said. Three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Anthony L. Bowers Jr. died in the crash, and two other occupants were taken to a hospital.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute the officer in this case," the office said.

The Attorney General's Office released police body-worn camera footage of the crash.