Maryland AG releases body camera footage of deadly Howard County police pursuit

The Maryland Attorney General's Office released police body-worn camera footage from a deadly crash following a police pursuit that ended near the Howard and Anne Arundel county line on Sept. 6.

Police said the pursuit began around 2:15 a.m. at a Royal Farms in the 7100 block of Montevideo Road in Jessup, when the driver of a 2018 Infiniti Q60 backed into a parked Howard County police cruiser that was occupied by an officer.

The officer then pursued the Infiniti, which crashed into a retaining wall about a mile away.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police dispatch audio indicated that all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and that the driver was conscious after the crash.

A Jessup resident told CBS News Baltimore that the Infiniti narrowly missed two utility poles. The vehicle also appeared to have struck a traffic sign and two mailboxes.

"They drive really crazy out here. I've been living in Howard County for the past 15 years, and there are no safe drivers," Howard County resident Jasmine Ortiz said. "Even out in Annapolis, I even work out there. They don't even put on their signal. They're zigzagging, it's ridiculous."