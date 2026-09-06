1 dead, 2 hospitalized in fatal crash following hit and run of police car in Jessup, Howard County police say

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Howard County after the hit-and-run of a police car.

In a release, Howard County police say that at 2:17 a.m., a 2018 Infiniti Q60 hit an occupied, parked Howard County police car in the 7100 block of Montevideo Road in Jessup.

The driver of the Infiniti fled, and the officer pursued, according to police.

The Infiniti crashed into a retaining wall about one mile away.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to Shock Trauma and are currently stable.

The investigation is ongoing. Montevideo Road is closed at the Howard/Anne Arundel County line following the incident.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) has assumed the investigation into the deadly crash.