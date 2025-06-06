Howard County teachers rally over proposed budget cuts for FY2026 budget

Howard County teachers rallied Friday morning after the Howard County School Board voted to advance a budget proposal that would cut 127 positions in an effort to close a funding gap in the county's fiscal year 2026 budget.

The cuts would reduce $11.3 million in costs, while slashing funding to several educational programs throughout the county.

What programs would be cut under the proposal?

On Thursday, the county said the approved budget would cut some orchestra programs, eliminate 21 media paraeducator roles at the elementary level, and remove 12 high school secretary positions.

Additionally, the county would restructure the staffing model for health assistants and float nurses by eliminating unfilled positions.

To save $1 million, the board plans to reduce the employee benefit credit, which helps staff with out-of-pocket healthcare costs like prescriptions and copays.

The coalition says the cuts include 39 elementary GT teachers and 12 elementary orchestra teachers. In total, 51 teachers, and more than 70 school-based staff members across Howard County would be cut, the coalition said.

What issues do some teachers have with the cuts?

The Howard County Education Coalition says the cuts will lead to increases in class sizes, particularly in fourth- and fifth-grade math classes.

"Whenever students get pulled out to attend orchestra and GT classes, core classes including math and English Language Arts shrink. Over 70 other school-based staff cuts include paraeducators and health aides that directly work with students," the coalition said in a statement. "As schools lose staff members, they will also lose access to adults that can help students as needs arise over the course of school days and that can cover for teachers in cases of unexpected absences or illnesses."

What does the coalition propose as a solution?

According to a data analysis released by the coalition, the amount of revenue that Howard County has spent on its public schools has decreased over time.

The coalition says that the county can use budget surpluses from investment income generated from Howard County's investment fund.

They suggest changing the way the projections are calculated in order to free up funds and avoid staffing cuts.