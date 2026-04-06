Lifesaving tools for special needs children provided under new Howard County program

A new program in Howard County public schools is aiming to make it safer for children with special needs.

The Howard County Public School Systems' (HCPSS) new Safety Net Supply Closet is stocked with critical protective equipment.

Candice Shin, an early childhood special education autism specialist for HCPSS, said the idea for the program came from a tragedy. In 2024, a student with autism drowned after wandering away from their family.

The incident was not school-related. However, it got Shin and others at HCPSS wondering how to prevent it from happening again. The result: the new supply closet program.

What's in the supply closet?

The supply closet gives families a wide range of protective equipment.

Among the supplies are security door hinges, safety ID bracelets, and even GPS trackers.

As important as these items are, Shin said the program's aim is also about educating families about this issue. She said over half of children with autism will wander, also known as eloping.

"It's a very common thing that happens, but parents aren't very aware of it. They're not being made aware of it upon diagnosis," she said.

The program is made possible by the Joey Pizzano Memorial Fund (JPMF), a non-profit that's dedicated to improving the lives of children with special needs and their families.

JPMF gave HCPSS a $6,600 grant to start the program.

So far, 127 families have received supplies from the supply closet. Shin recommends that families who are interested reach out to their case managers or reach out to the Family Resource Center by emailing FSRC@hcpss.org.

Lifesaving equipment

Yi Han is a parent who received supplies from the closet. Both of his young sons are children with special needs.

The scariest day for him as a father was when one of his sons wandered off while they were at the mall.

"It not only was embarrassing, but then, I'm feeling really [anxious], and feeling ashamed of myself," he said.

Shin said there is still a strong stigma surrounding this issue, which he hopes the supply closet can help chip away at.

Han just wants to ensure his and other special needs children are safe.

"Hopefully [this supply closet] can reduce this unfortunate experience in the near future," he said.

Shin is trying to secure more funding to keep getting supplies to more families in the school district.