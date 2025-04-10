Howard County invests $1 million in childcare to add more options for families

Money give to Howard County childcare centers to help laid off federal workers

Nearly 30 childcare providers in Howard County will receive a share of $1 million to expand access to childcare for federal workers who've either been laid off or have to return to the office.

Many providers receiving these funds are using them to increase the number of children they can serve.

Childcare capital grants

Ever since President Trump's administration started thinning out the federal workforce, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has been thinking of ways to help the estimated tens of thousands living in the county.

"One urgent concern that is consistently brought forward: the need for safe, affordable, and high-quality early childhood education and childcare," Ball said.

On the childcare front, the county has partnered with the Howard County Economic Development Authority to give 27 childcare providers a piece of $1 million. The Childcare Capital Grants range from $12,000 to $165,000.

At a news conference announcing the grants Thursday, Ball said the pandemic shows the county's critical need for childcare. But the recent federal workforce cuts have exacerbated the need further.

Howard County Conservancy is one of the providers receiving these funds for its nature preschool. The goal of the school is to build the environment into the children's learning.

"Instead of sitting inside and counting and using flashcards, they might be outside and excited to find a bunch of acorns. We then build those acorns into their lesson," said Meg Boyd, Howard County Conservancy's Executive Director. "They're counting acorns instead of counting something inside."

With the money, Boyd said the plan is to allow more children to enroll. The preschool only has 28 spots, and the waitlist to get in has grown to more than 200 families.

"Our children spend 80% of their day outside, regardless of the weather. This grant helped us find a location that had access to nature, that's [also] going to allow us to double the number of seats we can provide," Boyd said.

Overall, the grants are expected to open up over 100 childcare spots at all of the providers.

Bolstering childcare

Ball said further childcare expansions are being considered for Howard County's next operational budget, which will be unveiled April 21 at 6 p.m.

Other resources for federal workers recently implemented are also being considered.

"We are still in the process of generating our budget, evaluating the impacts of [Maryland's legislative session] that just ended this week," Ball said, adding that uncertainty with federal funding is also a factor.

Families who need help finding childcare services can call 410-313-CARE or email children@howardcountymd.gov.

The county is also trying to hire more childcare staff to bolster before and after childcare programs run by the Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks. If you're interested, you can email RLCchildcare@howardcounty.gov.

There are 23 before and after childcare sites at elementary schools across the county. These programs serve just under 1,800 children, according to the Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks.