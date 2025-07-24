Final decision on homemade Howard County go-kart race track to be made soon

The fate of a homemade go-kart race track in Howard County is now entirely in the hands of the Board of Appeals.

The attorneys for Chris Siperko, the man who built the racetrack on his property, and the neighbors against it had until 4:30 p.m. to turn in a written summary of their cases.

The conditional use permit process restarted for Siperko in June when the Board of Appeals decided the racetrack is considered an athletic field under Howard County code, reversing a decision by the Department of Planning and Zoning.

The Board of Appeals will make its final decision in this case on Thursday, July 31.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m.

Hours of testimony

The Board of Appeals' decision kick-started a series of hearings that went on for hours.

Sang Oh, Siperko's attorney, brought in two experts to show how Siperko's proposed racetrack in the application would be compliant under the county code.

G. Macy Nelson, the attorney for Siperko's neighbors, focused his arguments on the environmental impact, as well as the potential encroachment on neighboring properties.

Neighbors also testified to concerns about noise and hits on their property values.