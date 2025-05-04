Howard County elementary school receives state, national honors

A Howard County elementary school celebrated a big honor last week with its entire student body.

Worthington Elementary School in Ellicott City not only received a Maryland Blue Ribbon award but also a National Blue Ribbon award.

The distinction is a bright star demonstrating the school's academic achievements, also showing the school is making strides to close achievement gaps.

Honors to celebrate

To celebrate, Howard County education leaders, the Howard County Council, and other guests joined the school's staff and students in the gymnasium.

Some students read essays about what they love about the school.

"All the students have worked together to achieve great test scores. They hold friendships that may last a lifetime," one student said. "Work and encourage each other to do their best. They take after their teachers while learning incredibly fast."

Robert Bruce, Worthington's principal, said the school learned about its state Blue Ribbon in January 2024.

An application had to be filled out to get the national one.

"We formed a committee of parents and staff to write that application. There was so much to consider, and so much to write about Worthington Elementary," Bruce said.

Bruce adds that the awards are a testament to the school's community.

"It's like a family environment," he said. "Our community supports the school, and this school wants every child to reach their fullest potential."

Worthington learned of its National Blue Ribbon status in September. It's one of four public schools in the state to get this award for 2024.