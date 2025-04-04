Howard County bus aide accused of assaulting non-verbal students will stay in jail, for now

A Howard County bus aide accused of assaulting two students in Ellicott City will stay in jail for now, after a judge postponed his bail review hearing until Monday.

Albert Rice Jr. is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

The victims are two students served by the non-profit Linwood Center, which provides services for children and adults with autism.

Both victims are 13-years-old and nonverbal, according to police.

A quick court hearing

Howard County District Court Judge Mary Reese decided to postpone after Rice requested a continuance.

Rice told the judge he declined public defender representation because his son was looking for a lawyer for him.

Despite that, Rice also asked the judge to get him out of jail. He's been held without bond since his arrest this week.

"I wanna do what's best to get out of here. Please help me," Rice said during the hearing.

His bail review has been postponed until 11 a.m. Monday.

What charging documents reveal

A Howard County Police detective and a social worker with the Howard County Department of Social Services initially interviewed Rice this week about an incident that happened on Feb. 19.

Rice, according to charging documents, has been employed by Bowen's Bus Service for the last two and a half years as a bus aide.

Reviewing footage of the incident, the investigators saw the victim hit Rice as he approached her.

"Rice Jr. then stepped back, paused, and struck the thirteen-year-old female victim with his right hand while she was seat belted into her bus seat," charging documents detail.

Charging documents say Rice "admitted" to being frustrated with the victim.

It was during this same interview that Rice made "incriminating statements/admissions" that led investigators to a second victim.

Charging documents detail Rice admitting to touching the second victim on several parts of her body, also that he "only touches...on the outside of her clothing."

A review of bus footage depicting Rice and the second victim showed him touching this victim multiple times over at least two days.

When asked if this was sexual in nature, charging documents say Rice responded, "has to be because he is a boy, and she is a girl."

Response to the arrest

Over email, Linwood Center would only say Rice isn't one of their employees. His employer, Bowen's Bus Service, didn't respond to any of WJZ's requests for comment.

According to police, Rice had his employment suspended from Bowen's Bus Service since the Feb. 19 incident.

Linwood Center does partner with the Howard County Public School System, or HCPSS.

HCPSS superintendent Bill Barnes and Board of Education chair Jolene Mosley issued a joint statement Friday. They applauded the bus driver who reported Rice and called the situation "deeply disturbing."

"We have no tolerance for any adult who harms a child in our school communities or contracted vehicles," the statement partly reads.

Police don't believe there are other victims but ask if anyone has more information about this to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.