How to donate: Thanksgiving Food Drive for families in need in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - More than 1,200 families in need will be given meals from a Thanksgiving Food Drive, provided through a partnership from WJZ, the University of Maryland – Baltimore and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

This year, we are hoping to exceed 1,200 families served.

Often is the case that during the holidays, many families are strapped for cash and wondering how they will put food on the table.

This Thanksgiving Food Drive will put a health relief to those families in need of a meal.

"Being in West Baltimore, we feel like you know, we have we have so much going on here," said Brian Sturdivant, Director of Strategic Initiatives with the University of Maryland - Baltimore. "We have so many blessings and a lot of our neighbors could use a little bit of help."

With food insecurity already a problem in West Baltimore, rising prices due to inflation aren't making it any easier for families, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

"It's not about the help or helping out or helping up, it's about being there, so if you need me, I'm here," said Keesha Howard, Community Partners with Poppleton Place Apartments. "If you don't need me, I'm still here and if they don't need the help, they'll tell another neighbor who may need the help."

These Thanksgiving meals are helped through community contributions, with healthy meals as the top priority.

"So we'll have the mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, the gravy, plenty of gravy, for everyone and for some families will also be able to provide turkeys," Sturdivant said.

Coming up on the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a bigger lesson of gratitude and care for those who live in your neighborhood.

"$35 will get you to help you feed a family of four," said Asunta Johnson, Community Health Improvement at University of Maryland Medical Center. "Even if you don't have the $35, you can give anything. On the donation link, you can add, even if it's 5 bucks or whatever you got, it's more appreciative. It'll help a family in need, and we'll be so grateful for anything."

This Food Drive is going to take all of us, so if you want to donate, click here. You have until Nov. 18.

"I'd like to encourage everyone in Baltimore City to get back to knowing who your neighbor is again, knock on the door," Howard said. "Don't forget to say good morning, check on the kids and don't forget about our seniors."