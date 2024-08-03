Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Through 9PM

BALTIMORE -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9pm.

Strong storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail and flooding rainfall possible.

After the storms end, we're looking at a nice evening ahead of us. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s & 80s. Overnight lows won't be as refreshing tonight, but still not unbearable. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s & lower 70s..

Heat and humidity will quickly become the big story next week. High pressure to our east will help pump in hot and muggy air. Highs return to the lower to middle 90s Monday afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but many places will not get wet as storms stay isolated.

Tuesday will be very warm and muggy. With extra cloud cover, our high temperatures stay in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered storms are possible during the morning and also during the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday through Friday will be very hot and muggy with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will reach 100° or higher during this stretch. There will be isolated to scattered storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thursday looks dry and very hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Friday has a tropical steam with highs in the lower to middle 90s with scattered afternoon and evening drenching thunderstorms.

Since we are headed into another heat wave, you'll want to make sure you're taking all of the heat precautions. Drink plenty of water, take breaks in the A/C, or find a way to cool your body down such as taking a cool shower or using a wet cool towel. Don't forget to make sure to check on your pets, neighborhoods, and elderly during this next round of heat as well.