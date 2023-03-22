Hot-hitting Kjerstad sent to minors after Orioles' spring win over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE - The Orioles began the process of trimming their opening day roster with just over a week remaining until the season starts.

The Orioles re-assigned outfielders Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad to minor league camp.

Kjerstad was the Orioles' first round pick in 2020 and Cowser was selected in the first round the following year.

Both of them are likely candidates to be promoted to the Major Leagues later this season.

Kjerstad hit .381 this spring with four home runs and appeared in 23 games. Cowser appeared in 21 games and hit three home runs this spring.

Both of them played in the Orioles' loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon in Dunedin, Florida.

Dean Kremer started and went five innings giving up a pair of solo home runs.

Terrin Vavra had the orioles only run with a solo homer in the sixth inning.