'Hopefully I'm the next to win a Super Bowl': Lamar Jackson responds to Tom Brady's 'You're Next' remarks

BALTIMORE - Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not quite ready to hang up his football cleats.

However, he may be implying that he's ready to pass on the torch.

In referencing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Brady said "You're Next."

Brady shared that message last February on Instagram when he abruptly announced his retirement on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Hopefully that means I'm next to win the Super Bowl.. Hopefully that's what I'm next to!" @Lj_era8 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sSlE8PIJnl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 24, 2022

Brady, a seven-time NFL champion, posted a photo of him with Jackson from the night the Ravens beat his Patriots, 37-20, in 2019.

Weeks after sharing that image on social media, Brady unretired and rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I've seen it," Jackson said on Monday. "Hopefully I'm the next to win a Super Bowl. He's got seven of them, so hopefully that's what I'm next to."

The two quarterbacks will play against each other on Thursday night when the Ravens travel to Tampa Bay.

Jackson told media members he is flattered by the respect given by Brady, who has played in the NFL for 22 seasons.

"He's a Hall of Fame quarterback, the GOAT," Jackson said. "It means a lot."

The Ravens (4-3) are tied for first place in the AFC North after defeating Cleveland 23-20 this past Sunday.

They have a short week of preparation for a Thursday night game.

Jackson has passed for 1,397 yards with 13 touchdowns to six interceptions, while rushing for

He has 510 rushing yards and two scores.