Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City.

Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ.

The encampment is in a lot where the Baltimore Farmer's Market is held every Sunday. Vendors who set up makeshift shops at the farmers' market were surprised to find people camped out in the spaces they pay for.

The group of people living under the Jones Falls Expressway for the last month plans to move out tomorrow.



This comes after the city placed signs saying the area will be cleared.



Coming up tonight on @wjz: you’ll hear from members of this group and the city. pic.twitter.com/kTXygFpGDk — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) October 27, 2022

The city promptly put the residents of the camp on notice, instructing them to leave the area within a day. That deadline was changed to Friday, Oct. 28, according to a sign posted in the lot.

"All items must be removed from the area at that time," the notice says. "Abandoned property remaining in the area will be discarded. Unsoiled items that are tagged as personal belongings that can be safely stored will be transported to 2051 South Hanover Street and stored for 90 days before being discarded."

