Dozen protest over police clearing homeless encampment in downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

About a dozen people blocked traffic Thursday afternoon after a homeless encampment was forced to relocate in downtown Baltimore.

Police said there were 12 protesters near the Gay Street ramp to I-83.

WJZ obtained a letter was written to evict people from underneath the overpass.

protest2.png

The notice said the area must be cleared by Friday, October 7 because of a licensed event.

"All items must be removed from the area by the aforementioned date," the notice said. "Abandoned property remaining in the area will be discarded. Unsoiled items that are tagged as personal belongings will be stored and transferred to 2400 Howard Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21218."

The protest was over lack of housing, according to our partners with the Baltimore Banner.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 5:14 PM

