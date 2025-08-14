Deadly hit-and-run in busy Baltimore intersection under investigation

A deadly hit-and-run that occurred in a busy Baltimore intersection is under investigation, police said.

A pedestrian was hit by a car around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of North President Street and East Baltimore Street, police said.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was trying to cross the intersection when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene afterward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Team at 410-396-2606 or 911.

Busy Baltimore intersection

Those who walk and work in the area call the location a busy intersection.

"We have [Interstate] 83 right over here," Shonnita Johnson, the owner of Focused on Creatives. "East Baltimore Street and downtown right down the street. So, there's a lot going on. A lot of people pass through here."

Free Palmese said she walks in this corridor with her service dog just about every day, which she said is not an easy task.

"I abide by the crossing rules," Palmese said.

However, she said some drivers aren't paying attention to pedestrians trying to cross.

"They'll run the light, try to hit us, yell, beep," she said.

"I can see how an accident could happen with the way traffic is going," said Evette Tippett, who also walks around the area.

Residents are heartbroken to hear that someone died trying to cross the street.

"It's very unfortunate and it's sad to hear," Johnson said.

"I'm having heart palpitations," Palmese said. "Walking across here right now and realizing that there by the grace of God, that could have been any one of us."

Residents said it's vital to be alert and to have patience when crossing any street in the city.

"Act as if someone doesn't see you," Johnson said. "Or act as if you're in the car and the pedestrian doesn't see you. Just stop, wait, be patient."

Crashes in Baltimore and Maryland

According to Baltimore police, at least four people have died in hit-and-runs so far in 2025.

Crash data from Maryland State Police shows at least 25 fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Baltimore.

So far this year, 275 people have died on Maryland roads, according to the state's fatal crash data dashboard. 55 of those crashes involved pedestrians.

In 2024, the state reported 569 fatal crashes, 148 involved pedestrians.