Hip-hop icon 2 Chainz, R&B singer Mya to headline Baltimore's CIAA events

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star 2 Chainz and R&B legend Mya will be in Baltimore later this month to headline events during the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournaments.

The oldest Black athletic conference in the U.S. moved its tournament from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Baltimore in 2021. The weeklong festivities include parties, a FanFest, and other entertainment, along with the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

In June 2025, city and state leaders announced that the CIAA tournaments would remain in Baltimore through 2029.

This year's CIAA tournament will be held from February 26 through March 1. Here's a list of the events.

Who is 2 Chainz?

2 Chainz won a Grammy Award in 2017 for his song "No Problem." He is also known for his songs "Mercy," "I'm Different," "Watch Out," "It's a Vibe," and "Birthday Song."

He was nominated for six Grammys, won several BET Awards, and had platinum certification for at least two of his albums, including "Based on a T.R.U. Story.

Who is Mya?

Mya, who is from Washington, D.C., performed a free show at Baltimore's Afram Festival in 2024.

She is best known for her hits "Ghetto Superstar," a collaboration for "Lady Marmalde," "Case of my Ex," "Lock You Down," "Best of Me," and "Fallen."

Economic impact of CIAA Tournaments

The 2025 CIAA festivities brought an estimated 15,000 student-athletes and fans to the city in February, and created millions of dollars and more than 1,000 jobs in the city.

In 2024, the event generated $32.5 million in the city and created 1,315 job opportunities, according to city leaders. The tournament also brought in $3.1 million in state and local taxes.

"In the last three years, the CIAA tournament has generated $109 million in total economic impact for Baltimore - and its continued presence will not only boost our economy but also advance our shared commitment to equity and opportunity for all Marylanders," Gov. Wes Moore said.