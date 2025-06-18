Maryland and Baltimore leaders to discuss future of 2026 CIAA tournament

Baltimore and Maryland leaders will discuss the success of the 2025 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) tournament and the future of the men's and women's basketball tournament Wednesday.

The 2026 tournament will take place in Baltimore between February 23 and February 28, leaders said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker are expected to make an announcement about the tournament's future.

2025 CIAA Tournament

The 2025 CIAA tournament was held in the city for a fifth year. The tournament served as a tribute to female athletes, with a women's empowerment town hall and other events that focused on leaders in women's sports.

The oldest Black athletic conference in the U.S. moved its tournament from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Baltimore in 2021 and has a deal to remain in the city through 2026.

Economic impact of CIAA Tournament

The 2025 tournament brought an estimated 15,000 student-athletes and fans to the city in February.

In 2024, the event generated $32.5 million in the city and created 1,315 job opportunities, according to city leaders. The tournament also brought in $3.1 million in state and local taxes.

City tourism leaders and local businesses look forward to the economic boost each year.

Last year, Visit Baltimore created the Bop Pass, a free digital book that offered discounts at more than 40 local businesses, museums and restaurants. The initiatives aimed to highlight Black-owned businesses in the city.

"It gives us an opportunity to be on a larger platform and to showcase what we do as a local business, just not for the local people, but the people that are coming in and may not make it here," Travis Bell, founder of Black Acres Roastery, told WJZ last year.