Heat Hazards: Dangerously high temperatures in Maryland could create health risks

BALTIMORE -- Maryland could see record-high temperatures this week.

This dangerous cocktail of heat and humidity could create life-threatening conditions.

WJZ spoke to experts about the pending heat index, which is projected to spike above 105 degrees.

"There is a whole spectrum of heat-related illness that starts very mildly but ends up in something severe called heat stroke that can be fatal," Dr. Rachel Mallalieu, an emergency physician at the University of Baltimore Washington Medical Center, said.

Mallalieu said that people spending time outdoors should pick a spot that has shade and make sure they drink water or electrolytes.

They should watch out for signs of heat exhaustion, too, she said.

"You may feel nauseated," she said. "You might get a headache, feel lethargic, clammy and (have) pale skin."

The impending heat wave has forced local officials to prepare for potential problems and health concerns. They've been canceling MARC trains and establishing cooling centers.

Baltimore resident Prince Mackey has a plan to put a cold rag on his face.

Meanwhile, Baltimore resident Laura Grabill plans to limit her exposure to the sun.

"I'll sneak out for a little bit just to get some fresh air but just to my porch in the shade," she said.