Some MARC trains canceled to accommodate incoming heat wave

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning MARC commuters about the impact that the heat will have on their trips to and from Baltimore over the next few days.

Transportation officials said on Tuesday that they have decided to cancel Penn Line Train 440, which typically departs from Union Station at 5:35 p.m. "to provide contingencies in the event of an equipment failure in severe heat."

Penn Line Train 440 will not run on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, which is when temperatures are projected to rise.

Alternatively, Penn Line Train 438, which usually departs from Union Station at 5:20 p.m., will add extra stops to its route to accommodate commuters, transportation officials said.

Camden Line Train 438 will add stops at Seabrook, Bowie State University, and BWI Airport to its route, according to transportation officials.

WJZ's chief meteorologist, Derek Beasley, has cautioned that dangerous heat and humidity will spike during that time period.

Marylanders are expecting a heat wave that has the ability to bring heat indexes of over 100 degrees into the state, Beasley said during his Tuesday evening broadcast.