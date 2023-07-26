First Alert Forecast: Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday, cautioning residents to brace for scorching temperatures and potential health risks. The advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT, urging individuals to take necessary precautions during the peak hours of heat, where heat index values could exceed 105°

Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday urged Marylanders to take appropriate precautions for the extreme weather conditions.

Here are tips from the Maryland Department of Health to cope with hot weather:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it's cooler and take breaks if necessary

Rest of Today

The rest of today promises a sunny and warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect light southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph. Heat index will reach the mid 90s for many areas.

Tonight

Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds at 5 to 10 mph will persist through the night.

Thursday

Thursday will be a day of intense heat and sun. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, but there's a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The mercury will soar to the upper 90s with heat index values reaching or exceeding 105°. Be cautious when going outside, and stay hydrated. Expect southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Thursday Night

There won't be much relief from the heat at night with lows well into the 70s and remaining very humid. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Friday

Friday will continue to be hot and mostly sunny. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and temperatures will again reach in the mid to upper 90s. Expect southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values could reach to 108° in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Friday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday

Saturday will be another hot day with mostly sunny skies. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect the heat index to top out around 105°.

Saturday Night

Scattered storms will be possible Saturday night as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures overnight will fall back to the 60s and 70s.

Sunday

There will be an early chance for a shower, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday Night, Monday, and Monday Night

Cooler and drier air moves in temporarily with lows Sunday night in the 60s and highs Monday into the low to mid 80s under sunny skies. with lower humidity.

Tuesday

There will be a chance of showers and storms returning to the forecast during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy.