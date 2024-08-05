Kamala Harris campaign expected to announce VP running mate Tuesday morning

Harris to make VP announcement soon Harris to make VP announcement soon, Trump says he'll only debate her if Fox News hosts 09:17

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is expected to officially announce her running mate sometime Tuesday morning, followed by a campaign video that will be released before their Philadelphia rally the same day, according to multiple people familiar with the selection process.

Politico first reported the campaign's plans.

CBS News has learned Harris is selecting her running mate based on qualities President Biden believed were important when he chose her four years ago, which he has called "the best decision he has ever made." She's looking for a governing partner who has the experience to step into the job and be effective immediately, and who is qualified to be president. The VP pick is expected to share Harris' values of fighting for the middle class, protecting democracy and freedoms, treating people with respect and dignity and creating an America where everybody gets a fair shot.

Harris' expected announcement will come about two weeks after President Biden ended his reelection campaign, prompting the Democratic Party to quickly coalesce around the vice president.

On Sunday, Harris interviewed the top contenders to be her running mate, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in person in Washington. She also met with other candidates in person and virtually.

In 2020, Mr. Biden announced his selection of Harris as his running mate with a text message.

A majority of Democratic delegates has already voted to select Harris as the party's nominee for president in an early virtual roll call vote, her campaign and the Democratic Party said Friday, cementing her status at the top of the ticket heading into November.