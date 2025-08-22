Cell phone and backpack policies tightened in Harford County schools

Harford County schools are tightening backpack and cellphone policies for the 2025-2026 school year.

The changes come after a deadly shooting prompted safety concerns among parents and county leaders last year.

Youth violence prompts increased security measures

In September 2024, Warren Grant, 15, was killed inside Joppatowne High School. A 16-year-old was convicted in the shooting.

The incident led to community outcry for more school security and leadership changes within the school district.

Then in November 2024, 14-year-old Jai'den Winchester, a Havre de Grace High School student, was shot and killed at a Halloween party.

New backpack restrictions

Students in Harford County Public Schools must now store their backpacks during the school day. Elementary students may leave them in classrooms or cubbies, while middle and high school students must store them in lockers.

Bags no longer need to be clear as previously required, but students cannot carry them between classes. Students may carry one small, non-transparent hygiene bag no larger than 4.5 by 8.5 inches.

Athletic bags and musical instrument cases must be dropped off in designated storage areas at the start of the school day and cannot be carried throughout the building.

Electronic device restrictions

The district also updated its policy on personal electronic devices, including cell phones, smartwatches and headphones.

Elementary students must deactivate these devices and store them in backpacks upon arrival. Middle school students must leave all devices in lockers for the entire day.

High school students must store phones and wearables in lockers and keep them deactivated during class time. Across all grade levels, wearable technology must remain off during the school day.

Harford County Superintendent Sean Bulson said the changes have benefited students.

"What we started last year, we saw between a 30% and 50% drop between all fights, disruptions, all the things that create these disruptions. And I attribute much of it to the change in the cell phone practices. But we saw huge decreases in those," Bulson said.

The policy applies to portable communication and entertainment devices such as phones, tablets, Bluetooth headphones and handheld gaming consoles.

Some parents have expressed concerns about students being able to use their phones in emergency situations. But Bulson says parents will still be able to contact their students when needed.