Community honors 14-year-old Havre de Grace student days after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Several hundred people gathered for a vigil at the site of a shooting that killed a 14-year-old in Aberdeen last weekend.

Jai'den Winchester, known as a talented quarterback on the Havre de Grace High Junior Varsity football team, was remembered by friends and family days after the deadly shooting following a Halloween party.

A sea of balloons, candles and pictures memorialized Winchester, who was shot in the head in the backseat of a car last Saturday in the 200 block of Center Deen Avenue. A 16-year-old is facing murder charges.

"He grew into his maturity and then again, as the quarterback...you're the leader, so that means a lot. They were proud of that," said family friend Malik Allston.

Hundreds of people gathered in Aberdeen for a vigil remembering the life of 14-year-old Jai'den Winchester known as a talented Havre de Grace High School JV football player.



He was shot & killed on Saturday. A 16-year-old was arrested.@wjz pic.twitter.com/lFVeF8P6An — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) November 6, 2024

Teammate and friend Antonio Blackwell said Winchester will be remembered as a role model for helping others.

"After practice, we'd go watch the youth play," Blackwell said. "If I could talk to him, I'd tell him I love him."

Gun registered to suspect's father

A police report reveals the suspect told police the shooting was unintentional, but the police also said Winchester was threatened inside the car before the shooting.

He's being charged as an adult with first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms offenses.

The firearm was registered to the teen's father.

Crisis counselors were made available at the Havre de Grace High School on Wednesday after students returned to the classroom after election day.