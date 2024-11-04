Teen charged in Havre de Grace student's murder said shooting was "an accident," police say

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old who allegedly fired shots that killed a 14-year-old at a Halloween party this past weekend in Aberdeen told police, "I'm scared. I don't want to go to jail. It was an accident," according to documents obtained by WJZ.

The 16-year-old is facing murder charges in the death of Jai'den Winchester, a student and football player at Havre de Grace High School.

Police said Winchester died shortly before midnight on Saturday after he was shot in the head in the backseat of a car on Center Deen Avenue.

A 16-year-old who allegedly fired shots that killed a 14-year-old at a Halloween party this past weekend in Aberdeen told police, "I'm scared. I don't want to go to jail. It was an accident," according to documents obtained by WJZ. Winchester Family

Witnesses heard gunfire

The homeowner told everyone to leave their house before shots were fired, according to the police report.

Six teens piled into a car to leave when Winchester allegedly said something to the suspect, angering him, and then he said, "Stop playing… I'll blow you [up]," according to the police report.

Witnesses told police gunshots were heard from the backseat of the car where the two were sitting.

Gun registered to suspect's father

The 16-year-old, according to the police report, took off but returned and said he didn't mean to shoot Winchester and that he needed to find the gun, police said.

He was located by police on Route 22 and taken into custody. He is being charged as an adult with first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms offenses.

"Things like this really shock the conscience when it happens, especially when you're dealing with children, and this was a 14-year-old boy who was going to school and playing sports, and now that's all over," Aberdeen Police Capt. Will Reiber said.

The gun, registered to the suspect's father, was recovered from the car by police.

According to the witness statements, some people saw the suspect at the party with the gun before the shooting.

Police say this is an active investigation with a few questions left unanswered.

"We lost a young member of our society, and we are really looking for people to step up and say, 'Hey I know something'," Capt. Reiber said.

If you know anything about this case, you can reach out to Aberdeen Police at 410-272-2121.

Student called 911

Winchester and the 16-year-old attended Havre de Grace High School. A student who was at the party told WJZ they called the police after the shooting.

"I just freeze, and I just remember calling the cops and asking them to hurry up and bring the ambulance and to help him," the student said.

The family is "shocked"

Daphne Alston, the co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters and the acting spokesperson for the Winchester family, said the family is devastated and shocked.

Alston said the suspect and Winchester were teammates on the Havre de Grace Junior Varsity Football team.

"You hear it on the news, and all you say is, 'Thank God my child is alive,'" Alston said. "They're shocked in the sense that this is reality."

Alston said this is a call to action to stop youth gun violence in its tracks.

"Sometimes it's no words that you can say. It's just action. What are we going to do about this?" Alston said.

Resources for students

Havre de Grace Principal Brad Spence sent a letter to families on Sunday saying, "We are deeply saddened at the loss of Jai'den and will always remember him as a friend and Warrior forever. We will focus our concern on the well-being of our Warrior family as we cope with this tragic loss."

Crisis counselors will be made available at the school when the district returns to the classroom after Election Day.