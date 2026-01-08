Harford County School Board president resigns amid superintendent controversy, citing heavy workload

Dr. Aaron Poynton, the president of the Harford County Board of Education, announced his resignation Thursday, saying the workload was impeding "important aspects" of his life.

His resignation comes just after Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson was put on administrative leave during an investigation following allegations that school property was stolen from him during a conference in 2024.

According to Poynton's statement, his decision to resign "was not influenced by the recent challenges facing the district."

"Service on the Board of Education is a volunteer role that nevertheless requires a substantial and growing time commitment," he said. "With the added responsibilities of the presidency, the workload has increased to a level that has effectively become more than a full-time role."

Poynton continues his statement, saying that he is scheduled to begin a new Chief Executive Officer role, which will require his full attention and travel outside of the county.

"In light of these commitments, I have concluded that I can no longer fulfill the duties of this position at the level of focus and availability it deserves," Poynton said.

His resignation is effective immediately.

Harford County Superintendent under investigation

Superintendent Bulson was put on administrative leave with pay on Wednesday after allegations stemming from a 2024 National School Board Association Conference that he attended in New Orleans.

Some county leaders began calling for his resignation after a non-emergency call made to the New Orleans Police Department surfaced.

During the call, Bulson reported that he let an unknown woman into his hotel room, who later stole several items, totaling $8,000. WJZ is still working to authenticate the call.

Initial allegations claimed that the stolen items were school-owned property. However, on Wednesday, Board President Poynton told WJZ that an internal review found no student data was compromised.

Dr. Dyann Mack, the county's deputy superintendent, is serving as acting superintendent.