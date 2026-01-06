Harford County officials call for superintendent's resignation after school property was stolen

Harford County officials are calling for an investigation into School Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson after allegations that school-owned property was stolen from him during the National School Board Association conference in April 2024.

County Executive Bob Cassilly has even called for Bulson's resignation or termination.

The conference was held in New Orleans, Louisiana. A Harford County councilperson told WJZ it was a taxpayer-funded trip.

WJZ is working to confirm details of how this happened, but Harford County School Board Vice President stated, "I recognize the gravity of the recent allegations involving Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson. These claims must be addressed with the seriousness they deserve. The Superintendent's conduct is a direct reflection on our school system, a trust we cannot take lightly. My highest priority, now and always, is the well-being and success of our students, teachers, and the staff who support them."

Paige said a full investigation is necessary to determine the facts, and appropriate action will be taken.

Meanwhile, Harford County Councilmember Tony Giangiordano said in a statement posted on his Facebook page that this incident, "along with many other concerning issues within our school system, signals it's time for meaningful change and relief," and he is calling on the school board not to renew Bulson's contract.

Executive Cassilly stated that, "Schools Superintendent Bulson has violated the public trust. He must resign or be terminated by the School Board. Harford County and our students deserve better."

WJZ reached out to Harford County Public Schools, and they declined to comment.

WJZ has been working to authenticate a 911 call that may be tied to the allegations. We will stay on this story and provide any developments as soon as they become available.