Harford County residents share viewpoints on important election issues

BALTIMORE — As many people enjoy the unseasonably warm weather in downtown Bel Air, the election and its impact are on many minds.

Healthcare, public safety and education are some of the top priorities Harford County voters are considering when making their voices heard in this year's election.

"My biggest thing is healthcare for the elderly," said Harford County resident Nicole Smith.

Viewpoints on political issues

Smith said she agrees with some viewpoints on both sides of the aisle.

"I always vote Democrat but I don't always agree with everything they say and do, but a lot of the things that they do follow, it doesn't negatively impact me," Smith said. "For example, I'm not in agreeance with same-sex marriage. However, that doesn't negatively impact me. Stop and frisk, negatively impacts me. I have four, young grandchildren that are Black, African-American males, and my son. So, that's something that could negatively impact me. So, it just depends on what the issue is or what the concern is. Our freedoms are most important to me."

Dylan Morgan who works in the county prioritizes a parent's choice.

"Like healthcare with the mandates and like vaccines," he said. "I think it should be up to the parents and the families that they want to choose to vaccinate their kids."

County resident Mark Hutton said he's focused on the progression of education.

"Locally and nationally. How is that going to affect even our way of working around the world?" Hutton said. "Are we keeping up with the rest of the world or are we falling behind? The way you vote may affect if money is going to your schools if money is going to your universities."

Hutton adds he's focused on how candidates focus on what the people need.

Harford County Resident Mary Cardwell watches how candidates tackle safety.

"Our security," she said. "I worry about my children."

Call for unity

When asked what Maryland and this country need, they all say they want to see unity across the nation.

"We're going to need a little more stability," Hutton said. "The more people we help locally, the more people we'll be able to worldwide because everything will be stable."

"If we come together, we can conquer and actually do something good, not just for Maryland but for the country," Morgan said.

They also want to see politicians who care for them.

"Somebody that's going to stand up and protect us," Cardwell said.