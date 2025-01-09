Harford County issues alert after stray cat found with rabies

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Health Department issued an alert after a stray kitten tested positive for rabies Wednesday.

The kitten was found in the Pylesville area of Harford County, near the 3900 block of Ady Road, and may have exposed other people or pets in the area, according to the department.

If you or your pet has had contact with a stray kitten in the area, you should contact the Harford County Health Department.

There are several precautions you can take to protect yourself from rabies, according to the department:

Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in your backyard.

All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up to date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet

office or local rabies vaccination clinic.

Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.

Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing

abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy or disorientation.