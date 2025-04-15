Harford County's proposed FY 2026 budget includes more funding for education, increased police salaries

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly unveiled a $1.04 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2026 on Tuesday.

Cassilly says he aims to dial back government spending, while increasing funding for education and public safety, without raising tax rates.

The proposed budget, which increases general fund spending by $37.5 million or 4.8%, comes amid what Cassilly described as a statewide fiscal crisis that has shifted $6.2 million in costs from the state to the county.

"Two years later, the state is in a fiscal crisis and raising your taxes because the governor and a majority of legislators have refused to rein in spending," Cassilly said in a statement accompanying the budget release.

Spending increases for education

Education receives the largest allocation, with $347.6 million for Harford County Public Schools- a 9% increase over current funding.

The budget fully funds the Board of Education's operating request and includes $87.3 million for capital projects, including $26 million for a combined Harford Academy and new elementary school.

The increase in funding would likely be good news for parents and staff, who expressed concern after the Harford County school district announced the cut of 167 positions to help balance the budget.

Parents told WJZ they were worried about the impact of the position cuts on their children.

More spending for police, emergency services

Under the budget plan, the Sheriff's Office receives $133.5 million, a $7 million increase, adding 6% wage increases for deputies and corrections officers. The average salary will reach $106,000 for deputies and $82,000 for corrections officers, according to the plan.

Other significant increases include $3.8 million for emergency services, $1.1 million for the State's Attorney's Office, and $627,000 for public libraries. County employees will receive a 3% cost-of-living adjustment plus a $1,000 merit increase.

Capital funding highlights include $7 million for a new Whiteford Volunteer firehouse, $4.5 million for Joppatowne Community Center, and $12.3 million for agricultural preservation.

The county executive's budget requires approval from the County Council and takes effect July 1.