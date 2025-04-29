Harford County pastor charged for allegedly stealing $100K from church

A Harford County pastor is facing several charges after investigators say he stole more than $100,000 from his church.

Pastor Daniel Champ is charged with theft of over $100,000 and embezzlement from the First Baptist Church.

Pastor Daniel Champ is charged with theft of over $100,000 and embezzlement from the First Baptist Church. CBS News Baltimore

"They would talk about holding meetings and not say why, and then all of a sudden the pastor was gone, he was just gone," said an anonymous member of First Baptist Church in Bel Air.

Suspicious bank charges noticed

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, church officials noticed suspicious bank charges and missing money last October.

According to the indictment, the theft began in January 2019 and continued until he was caught in 2024.

Investigators say Pastor Champ took more than $135,000 for personal use, such as DoorDash, PayPal, and sports betting.

A member of the church, who didn't want to be identified, said the church still has not addressed the crime.

"I was very disappointed that they didn't come out honestly and tell us what was happening, why they weren't forthcoming and honest," the church member said. "Because money goes to that church, that's the people's money. And why weren't they honest? Why didn't they just tell people?"

Multiple attempts to reach the church were unsuccessful

"I think they need to come clean and be honest with the people. I think the people need to know," the church member said.

Pastor ordered to move off church property

The Harford County Sheriff's Office says Champ was removed from the church account and has 60 days to move from the residence on church property.

He is set to appear in court next month.