Harford County officer plans to raise money for animals by running in tactical gear

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A member of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team is raising money for the Humane Society of Harford County by running a race in his tactical gear, according to authorities.

Sgt. Kevin Phillips plans to participate in the Bel Air Town Run, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. 

The 5K race takes place on the first weekend of June.

His goal is to raise money for the animals by offering to put on an extra piece of equipment for every $500 raised, the Humane Society of Harford County said on its website.

Phillips hopes to beat last year's fundraising effort, which netted $5,385, according to the Humane Society of Harford County.

So far, Phillips has raised $930, authorities said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 11:12 PM

