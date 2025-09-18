Harford County lieutenant discusses "eye-opening" injury after struck by suspect fleeing police

A Harford County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has a story to tell, three weeks after he was struck attempting to stop a rental box truck during a police pursuit on Interstate 95.

Lt. Robert Burgess spent 11 days in Shock Trauma. He suffered a broken arm, dislocated shoulder, 17 broken ribs, a laceration above his eye and on the back of his head, and a semi-collapsed right lung.

"I didn't realize the severity of it when I first woke up," Lt. Burgess told WJZ in an exclusive interview. "And once it was explained to me how severe the injuries were and how close I came to losing my life, it was a very eye-opening experience."

On August 26, Lt. Burgess deployed his stop sticks, and the suspect, who was driving the wrong way on the interstate, ran him over. Lt. Burgess was sent soaring an estimated 65 feet through the air.

"I deploy the stop sticks, he was on the fast shoulder, and we had other deputies deploying stop sticks on that side," Lt. Burgess said. "I saw him trying to maneuver into the middle of the road, and I thought to myself, I need to get out of the way. I went to run, and that's the last thing I remember."

"My heart sank," the sheriff said

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler reflected on initially hearing that Lt. Burgess had been struck by a suspect.

"We had just gone to lunch, and we were listening to the radio," Sheriff Gahler said. "When the first call came out about Rob being struck by the suspect vehicle, my heart sank."

A Maryland State Police helicopter was already in the air to help with the pursuit and was able to get Lt. Burgess in four minutes and transport him to Shock Trauma.

Despite the broken bones and the bruises, Lt. Burgess has kept his spirit and sense of humor up.

"But other than that, it's not too bad," Lt. Burgess said.

A suspect was arrested in New York

Juan Yahir Quiroz Manzueta, who was arrested in New York, is fighting extradition to Maryland. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, and assault of a law enforcement officer.

A smashed cell phone found in the truck and GPS tracking information from Penske helped police trace Quiroz Manzueta back to New York.

Gahler said Quiroz Manzueta called someone to pick him up after he fled the scene on I-95. That person drove him back to New York.

Quiroz Manzueta was arrested at an apartment in New Rochelle, New York, by U.S. Marshals.

Road to recovery

Lt. Burgess said he has good days and bad, and he will start physical therapy next week.

He is counting down the days he is well enough to put his Harford County sheriff's uniform back on and serve his community.

But, Lt. Burgess said that not jumping into action that day never crossed his mind.

"At first, you can't believe it's really happening, but then you revert to your training you've had your entire career, and you do what you're supposed to do, and protect the public is your No. 1 concern," Lt. Burgess said.

Despite all that Lt. Burgess has been through, he hopes to return to work as early as January. He is a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"This has been my family for the last 29 years," Lt. Burgess said. "The men and women who work here are great to work with. They supported me throughout my healing process, and I think I have more to give to the agency and the people of Harford County."

Lt. Burgess told WJZ he appreciates the community for their prayers and support.

"To see him so well on the road to recovery, it does the heart well," Sheriff Gahler said. "And I know so many friends here across the sheriff's office stopped in today to see him."