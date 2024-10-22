Harford County councilman charged with theft from electrical workers union

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County councilman is facing charges for stealing from the electrical workers union he led for more than 50 years, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Councilman Dion F. Guthrie, 86, who is in his second stint representing the Joppa area, was charged in Baltimore County with one count of theft between $1,500 and $25,000, the Banner reports.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger told the Banner that the charges were related to funds taken from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Guthrie told the Banner he was the victim of politics. He served as business manager and president of IBEW's Local 1501 for nearly 52 years until his retirement in December 2021, and the union owes him more than $39,200, the Banner reports.

"They haven't paid me, or are not even trying to pay me," Guthrie said. "They want to try to come up with these things that happened five, six, seven years [ago], and though I have evidence against a lot of that it doesn't seem to make any difference."

"I stood 18 elections, never had a problem. Now all of a sudden, after I retire, they dream this stuff up?"