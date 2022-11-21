Harford Co. dance company - Ballet Chesapeake - to perform 'The Nutcracker' at 'Festival of Trees'

BALTIMORE - The 33rd annual "Festival of Trees" returns November 25th through 27th at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

After two years of being hybrid, it is back in person this year.

The festival benefits Kennedy Krieger Institute, which supports children, adolescents, and adults with neurological, rehabilitative or developmental needs.

"We've got the trees, we have the wreaths, we have the gingerbread houses," said Lisa Nickerson, with Kennedy Krieger Institute. "We have entertainment on stage the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after Thanksgiving."

Ballet Chesapeake, a Harford County dance company, decorated their tree with blue and silver sparkly pointe shoes.

"We have 31 company members at Ballet Chesapeake," said Executive Director Kait Weber. "We had each of the dancers decorate, one afternoon after rehearsal, these pointe shoes. So we could string them together and make a garland for our tree."

Sunday at the festival, they will perform parts of The Nutcracker on stage.

"We're very excited to do our first community performance of The Nutcracker," Weber said. "We have not gotten to do that in three years actually because of COVID."

In addition to the one-of-a-kind decorated trees, there will be a silent auction, visits with Santa Claus, and artisan vendors.

This is a popular annual event benefiting a great cause. Kennedy Krieger helps 25,000 children and families every year.

"We're helping other kids in Maryland, and other families in Maryland," Nickerson said. "So we truly are a local charity and local non-profit that's been operating for nearly 100 years. "

This year there are timed-entry tickets to minimize crowds, so make sure you buy them online. Children 4 years old and younger are free.