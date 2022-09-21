Ready for the holidays: Festival of Trees will return in person for first time in three years

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is right around the corner.

The Festival of Trees returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years. The three-day holiday celebration will be over Thanksgiving weekend, from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27, at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

There will be hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be on sale to the public, and on display throughout the fairgrounds' Cow Palace.

Santa Claus will be on hand taking photos on Nov. 2, starting at 10 a.m. Grammy-nominated band Milkshake returns provide some uplifting music.

The family-friendly festival will have a carousel, rides and games. For grown-ups, there will be plenty of holiday shopping options including an online auction and a raffle, which includes a Maryland Lottery scratch-off tree as one prize.

The Festival of Trees benefits patients, students and programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

"For the past two years, Festival fans enjoyed a hybrid event that was adapted to provide families safe festival fun during the pandemic," said Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute. "Now, we are very excited to again bring everyone the joy of the holiday season through our in-person, three-day event."

Festival of Trees started in 1990 and has raised more than $24 million for Kennedy Krieger's programs in addition to welcoming more than 1 million guests in the past three decades.

During the first two years of the pandemic, organizers transformed Festival of Trees into a COVID-safe event with online offerings and the new toy drive.

"Festival of Trees is Kennedy Krieger's largest fundraising event. During this weekend, the community helps us raise funds for research, patient care and special education school programs, and the support we've received over our 33 years of Festival has been amazing," Dr. Schlaggar said.