Baltimore's Harborview Marina to be auctioned after judge denies attempt to stop sale

A Baltimore judge Wednesday rejected an attempt to halt the foreclosure sale of Harborview Marina, clearing the way for the waterfront property to go to auction, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The popular downtown ceased operations March 31, displacing dozens of boat owners who had to relocate their vessels.

Richard Swirnow, a minority stakeholder in the marina, had his attorneys file for a temporary restraining order Friday in an attempt to stop the proceedings, the Banner reported.

The public auction moved forward as planned at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Why did the Marina shut down?

Marina management cited structural safety issues as the reason for the sudden shutdown.

"We just received a report from our marine engineer advising us that this decision is required because of safety concerns about the current condition of the fixed pier," a post on the HarborView Marina website reads.

Marina closure impacts Baltimore boaters

The closure displaced those who lived at the Harborview Marina.

Bobby LaPin, who operates the charter service Boat Baltimore told WJZ he previously lived on a 45-foot sailboat at Henderson's Marina in Fells Point, with his wife for six years.

He now advocates for the city's maritime residents through his social media platform 'Sail Local'.

"We choose to live on a boat because, well, honestly, it's cheaper and you have a great view. You're right on the water," LaPin said.

LaPin said those at live on boats in Baltimore have fewer places to move, since most marinas don't allow living aboard.