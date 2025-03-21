Harborview Marina set to close March 31 due to "safety concerns"

Downtown Baltimore's Harborview Marina is closing on March 31, according to an abrupt announcement by the business citing "safety concerns".

Now, life at sea will look a lot different for those who live at the Marina as they scramble to find another place to dock.

Bobby LaPin or Captain Bobby as most people know him spends most of his life out on the water.

"We choose to live on a boat because, well, honestly, it's cheaper and you have a great view. You're right on the water," said Captain LaPin, the Captain and co-owner of a charter boat company called Boat Baltimore.

LaPin and his wife lived aboard a 45 ft sailboat from around 2015 to 2021 at Henderson's Marina in Fells Point. The duo does not live on the boat anymore, but they continue to highlight the boating community in Baltimore on their social media page 'Sail Local'.

They are also speaking up for those who have been impacted by the changes at Harborview.

"The three marinas that would allow liveaboards, that was Harborview, Anchorage Marina and Hendersons and Fells Point. And now with Harborview closing, it takes one less option off the table for these folks that want to live on their boat," LaPin explained.

Less opportunities for liveaboards

LaPin also told WJZ that for years there has been less opportunities for people to live on their boats in Baltimore, because most marinas do not allow it.

"Our history, our foundation is built upon the water in this city. You know, once again, whether it's commercial, or recreation, or liveaboards, I think that everyone should kind of have a choice and they shouldn't be backed into the corner where they're afraid that something they love to do, like live on a boat, is being taken away from them," he told WJZ Reporter Janay Reece.

On March 14, Harborview announced the closure to its members via email, later posting the news on its website citing 'safety concerns'.

The statement went on to say the marina, "… received a report from our marine engineer advising us that this decision is required because of safety concerns about the current condition of the fixed pier."

WJZ reached out to Harborview Marina for comment, however the owner was not immediately available.

LaPin also said that many of his peers who live on their boats in Baltimore have fewer places to move and he worries about the future of the marina.

"What I do not want in the future, is that now Baltimore will be stuck right off of Key Highway, right off Federal Hill, with this eyesore of a ghost, phantom arena that just sits there with this concrete thing in floating wood, and there's just no one," LaPin said.

According to Harborview's website, if you have any questions or need recommendations for alternative dockage, you can reach out to their office at 410-752-1122 to discuss your refund and any assistance needed with relocation.